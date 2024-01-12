NCIS prequel: When will we learn more about Origins?

There’s no doubt in our mind at at this point that one of the most shocking TV announcements of the year has to do with NCIS. Who in the world thought we’d be getting a prequl series about a younger version of Gibbs? This is something we remain shocked by, though we are certainly excited to see more of where things go.

At this point, we know that the series is happening, just like we also know that Mark Harmon is involved as both a narrator and executive producer. The latter can also be said for his son Sean Harmon, who also played young Gibbs in the past.

So when are we actually going to learn more about who is playing the title character, let alone some other people in this world? All of this is really important, mostly as a means of ensuring that the series actually lands. Unless you can embody someone who brings to the table what Harmon did, it’s really hard to envision a scenario where this works. We hope that the network and producers are patient — for the record, we tend to think that they will be.

Let’s go ahead and get now to when we expect some more announcements — think in terms of the spring. Right now, all indications are that NCIS: Origins is going to premiere during the 2024-25 season and if that is the case, the folks at CBS will want to be able to promote it further during upfronts in May. They will, of course, need to have a lead cast in order to make that happen.

As for when we could see it premiering…

The earliest that we would expect it at this point is when we get around to September or early October, but there’s always a chance it is later than that! So much of this, after all, will be dependent on how CBS works out their fall schedule — in order works, where they have many of their shows actually scheduled.

