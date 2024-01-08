Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 21, January 8

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? It probably comes as no surprise, but there is a lot to look forward to this season. We know already that the premiere is going to be stuffed full of action and, of course, a number of emotional moments.

Now that we have spelled all of that out, this is where we do have to get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no episode on the air tonight. However, we are going to see the series back in a little over a month on Monday, February 12. This will be a story that helps to resolve the big cliffhanger from the end of season 20 — is Nick Torres still a part of NCIS? It really depends on what he chooses to do when it comes to that man from his past.

To get a little more news on what’s ahead now, check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 1 synopsis below:

“Algún Día” – The NCIS team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child, on the 21st season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Will you get answers before the premiere ends?

Based on what we’re seeing right now, all suggestions are that this will be the case. Remember for a moment that episode 2 is going to be the David McCallum tribute and the focus will be almost entirely on his legacy. We don’t think that the writers are going to want to carry over a lot to that particular installment.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 21 and the premiere?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

