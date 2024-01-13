Law & Order season 23 episode 2 spoilers: Riley’s work starts fast

As we prepare to see Law & Order season 23 arrive on NBC in a little under one week’s time, there is one notable change. With Jeffrey Donovan now gone as Cosgrove, the team needed a new member. With that, we do have now the arrival of Reid Scott on the show as Vincent Riley, a detective and Shaw’s new partner.

If you have watched this franchise for over two decades at this point, there is one thing you probably know already: This is not a show that wastes a lot of time on introductions. You’ll get to see Riley in action during the premiere, and shortly after, it’s going to feel like business as usual. Hence, him feeling like he’s a regular part of the team moving into Law & Order season 23 episode 2, which carries with it the title of “Human Innovation.”

Want to learn a little bit more about what the story is going to look like here? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

01/25/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a prominent tech CEO is killed, Shaw and Riley untangle multiple leads to reveal a plot for retribution. Price and Maroun debate whether an overdue piece of evidence should be submitted to the jury. TV-14

We do think it makes sense for Law & Order to feel like business as usual as early as humanly possible here. Why wouldn’t we? This is a great chance to get some familiarity back within the TV schedule and honestly, there hasn’t been a good bit of that in a good while for a number of different reasons. We’re just glad that with the industry strikes now done, we can see the cast in action and even if there are fewer episodes this season, they still should be worth the wait.

