Quantum Leap season 2: One early case for season 3 renewal

Is there any chance at all that a Quantum Leap season 3 is going to happen over at NBC? In some ways, we know it is an underdog. It doesn’t have the huge live ratings as some other shows, even though we do believe that this has been a really fun season. Not only do we still have a central premise that remains exciting, but there is this other mystery present now courtesy of Hannah.

At this point, we do think that we’re going to be waiting for a good while to learn whether or not there is going to be another season, but there is an interesting case to be made for it the more that you hear some of the streaming and DVR numbers after the fact.

According to a report from Deadline, the Raymond Lee series ranks as a top 5 drama within the 18-49 demographic this season when you factor in live + 7 information. Meanwhile, it is also drawing close to five million viewers across all platforms in live + 35 data. This means that a lot of people are catching up on the show after the fact, even if it would be better if they were all watching the show live.

The biggest challenge for the show may still be to come, given that when it returns later this month, it will be on Tuesday nights, making this the third time that we’ve seen the show change timeslots since the very beginning. It has had to balance that with also being a genre show, which comes with its fair share of challenges.

