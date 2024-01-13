Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, 1/13/23?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We of course are eager to get the late-night show back in the relatively near future.

The first thing that we should say here is pretty darn simple: We’d love nothing more than to get it back in the near future. Why wouldn’t we? This is around when we do start to see the show back with more comedy and iconic moments.

Unfortunately, that is not something that we are going to see tonight. SNL is not on the air, but we are getting closer to the end of this holiday hiatus. Next week, the series is going to return with Jacob Elordi as the host and along with that, Renee Rapp is going to serve as the musical guest. We tend to think that there will also be a new episode on January 27, but there isn’t that much that is altogether clear at the moment about the host for that one.

In general, though, can we go ahead and say that this has been an incredibly entertaining season of the show? We were a little bit worried that all of the cast turnover the past couple of years would change things radically but in the end, Lorne Michaels continues to show a real ability for finding great people with the rest of his team. We are also getting closer and closer to the landmark 50th season of the show, and of course we do tend to think that there will be a big celebration that comes along with that!

For the time being, though, let’s just sit back, relax, and rejoice in the fact that we continue to have a great show to enjoy here — at least whenever it is on the air.

