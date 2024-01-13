The Traitors season 2 premiere: Who are the Traitors?

Tonight, The Traitors season 2 premiered on Peacock, and there was one question we needed an answer to: Who were the Traitors? This influences the game on so many levels, and we were immediately curious as to who would be chosen here.

Well, the first thing that we should do here is rather simple: Note that there is already a twist thrown into the mix! Rather than having three Traitors from the start, there were only two people who actually were selected.

Dan Gheesling – The former Big Brother champion fittingly got this opportunity, and it is exactly what he wanted coming into the show. You can, of course, argue, that it’s almost too obvious given how great of a player he is.

Phaedra Parks – The Bravo superstar is a curious choice for the role, given that she may be able to keep herself a little bit mysterious. She’s formidable in her own way…

Another twist…

The two Traitors had an opportunity later in the episode to pick a third person, so who was it?

