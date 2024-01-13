All American season 6 spoilers: An early tease for the story!

If you are eager to get some more news regarding All American season 6, we certainly understand at this point. We have been waiting for a long time, after all, to get a better sense of what’s to come! There is still no premiere date (the art above is from last season), and we know that a lot was delayed due to the industry strikes of 2023.

While we do continue to wait, isn’t it still nice to have some sort of tease for what the future will be? We tend to think that and as a result, we turn over to executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll. Here is what she had to say to Deadline:

“For Season 6…whether it be collegiate football, whether it be Layla’s music empire, whether it be Olivia as a journalist — the stakes both personally and career wise are much higher … [Viewers will be] dealing with a much more mature versions of these characters who are, for some of them, really reconciling the new them and what this more mature version of them really wants for their futures.”

All American has become over time one of the most important series that The CW has, both in terms of live viewership and also streams after the fact. There has to be a lot of pressure to get this right, and what’s without even considering what the long-term future could be. There is, after all, a chance that season 6 will be the last one … even if we don’t want to think about that.

First and foremost, we just want to get some premiere date news! There is going to be all sorts of time to think about the future after that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

