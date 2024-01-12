Chicago PD season 11 spoilers: Will Jesse Lee Soffer appear?

Are we going to be seeing an appearance from Jesse Lee Soffer over the course of Chicago PD season 11? At this point, it does feel fair to wonder. We are talking here about a really popular actor who was a part of the show for many years! Beyond that, we have to remember that Tracy Spiridakos will be departing as Upton by the end of the season. When you consider the history and the relationship she and Jay Halstead have, it would almost feel weird if we don’t see some sort of cameo.

With that being said, this is where we note that everything does still remain a mystery on this subject. Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Gwen Sigan noted that there are “no plans to bring [Soffer] back at this point for anything, but I never say never.” She did, however, vow to offer closure to Hailey’s arc by the time she departs:

“I do think there will be closure. I do think that we’re going to see Upton deal with a lot of what happened last year with the fallout and find her way through it and find her way out to the other side — and to a better side for her character.”

Because the writers do have a lot of lead-up to an eventual exit here, it does allow them an opportunity to do something that a lot of shows are unable to execute. Writing out a character can be really difficult, and it is often incredibly difficult when you have to do it on the fly! Here is can be natural, and the writers can also use the exit of Upton as a way to better set the stage for whoever else comes on board on the other side. We personally tend to imagine that there will be another cast member who is brought on board for season 12, even if the show does not technically have a renewal for that at the moment.

