Is Krys Marshall leaving For All Mankind, Danielle after season 4?

Following the events of the For All Mankind season 4 finale, is Krys Marshall leaving the show? For now, it feels fair to wonder.

After all, just pause for a moment and consider here what we saw. Through the final episode of the season, Danielle was shot amidst the larger riot at Happy Valley. We were worried that she was going to be killed off and have a fate fairly similar to Karen, but that was not the case. Instead, we saw her return home with a sling, where she was reunited with her family.

So after all she went through on Mars, coupled with the fact that she was brought up specifically following the death of Grigory, is there a chance that Danielle is going to retire? Speaking to TVLine following the finale, co-showrunner Ben Nedivi said the following after being asked that question:

Yeah, I think it’s pretty safe to say at that point. And it’s interesting, in our conversations with Krys [Marshall], we definitely told her like, “This is the end. Most likely, you won’t make it out of this season.” I’ll never forget her reaction to reading the script. She’s like, “Wait, I’m alive?!” [Laughs] She was almost disappointed. She didn’t have the tragic, heroic death I think she was expecting. But as she saw the episode, more and more to her and to us, it really made sense for that to be the ending. We don’t want it to be that the only way you leave the show is by dying or being killed. Like we did with Ellen earlier this season, we felt like it’s more realistic that some people leave the show, yes, because they died, but others leave maybe because their story arc is done, or their time in this job no longer makes sense, or they move on to other adventures. … We’re always also thinking about [how] for this show to work, you have to evolve the cast. You have to say goodbye to some of the characters and actors we love the most, and introduce new characters as we go, and that’s something that we’ve done with intention since Season 2.

Obviously, Danielle Poole has a huge role in the alternate timeline history of outer space, and we don’t think that this will ever change. If we do not see her again we’ll miss her — but never say never, right?

