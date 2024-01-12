Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 6: Is Raq back in?

As we prepared to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 6, we of course thought some things would be different. With the death of Unique in episode 5, that’s the sort of event that is going to cause others to rethink things. That’s especially the case when you think a little more about Raq and where she stood on things.

Given how intuitive Patina Miller’s character is, we don’t think that it comes across as some big jaw-dropper that she realized before too long that Unique was dead. With that in mind, she did have to figure out her next move, with some of that coming out of self-preservation. It is why she went to Malcolm Howard, and we also think it’s why she went to Stefano close to the end of the episode, proclaiming that she wanted back. With that being said, she also proclaimed that this time around, she’d do things differently than before — she was not out to do the same thing twice.

How much of this is also about Kanan? Well, we tend to think that Raq is the sort of woman who realizes that information is currency and if she’s on the sidelines, she can’t get as much of it. We think this is a decision more about covering her tracks and protecting her family than a whole lot else — though she unfortunately realizes that there’s no real turning back this time around.

After all, Stefano made it clear that he had his reservations about letting her into the game again in the first place. He doesn’t want to build up something with a person who will then back out. Because of this, he’s going to be watching her — and we are just going to have to wait and see where all of this goes over time.

