Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 finale: Is Lee Shaw gone?

Following the end of the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 finale, have we seen the end of Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw? At the very least, it feels like a pretty fair question to consider.

Think about it this way: In order to help Keiko and others escape in the most climactic moments of the final episode, Lee takes a big risk and through that, makes a big sacrifice.

Ultimately, the biggest thing that we should say here is that we didn’t necessarily see Lee die; because of that it, at the very least we tend to think there’s a chance that we could revisit this world and this character further on down the road. (We absolutely do want that.) It’s certainly a great mystery that the writers can hold on to for at least a little while!

A big part of what makes Monarch: Legacy of Monsters so interesting is that while it does fit into the larger Monsterverse, at the same time it can also have a little bit of its own sense of freedom and exploration. We do think that this will allow them to have some questions that are not just answered the next time some of these characters hit the big screen, and we’re certainly curious to see what that could look like.

The biggest thing we can say is this

The producers behind this show do seem eager to keep it going and with that in mind, we certainly think that it’s possible we will see more! Sure, it may take a lot of us being patient, but we’re glad at least for the opportunity to see what else they could cook up over the next few weeks and months if they get an early renewal.

