Doctor Who season 14: Why Peter Capaldi will not return

While we did recently see the return of a former Doctor Who star in David Tennant for the 60th anniversary special, that does mean others are going to follow. To be specific, you are not going to be seeing more of Peter Capaldi.

We should note that for some time now, the actor (currently a part of Criminal Record on Apple TV+) has indicated that he is not interested in coming back for more. What’s the reason for that? We do tend to think that the veteran actor is somewhat of a purist — he loved doing the show, but he also does not seem to be keen to disrupt what he is already done.

Speaking to Forbes in a new interview promoting the aforementioned show, Capaldi had the following to say about a potential return:

“No. I’m a long-standing Doctor Who fan from being a kid … I like the idea that my Doctor is still out there. He’s not available to come and be on TV. The real Doctor is not on TV, the real Doctor is out there.”

Sure, we may have seen Capaldi’s Doctor regenerate into Jodie Whittaker, but we honestly do think that this is a really sweet sentiment to have! It does show, after all, a certain measure of care towards his version of the character.

As for the current era of the series…

We’d just go ahead and remind you that you are going to have a chance to see more Doctor Who when the series returns this spring on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ here in the United States. Ncuti Gatwa is the star now, and he has done a great job with what we have seen to date.

Do you want to see Peter Capaldi, or any other former Doctor, come back on Doctor Who season 14 down the road?

