Doctor Who season 14: Ncuti Gatwa reacts to fan enthusiasm

We are now a couple of weeks removed from the Doctor Who Christmas Special arriving over on BBC One — and Ncuti Gatwa has certainly felt much of the love.

First and foremost, let’s begin this by noting that the response to “The Church on Ruby Road” has been nothing short of phenomenal all across the board. How could it not? We are talking here about a series that managed to bring a lot of action, drama, and humor to the table, along with the great official full-time debut of Gatwa alongside Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. The chemistry between the two is already here, and we are thoroughly excited to see whatever is coming up next.

Without further ado now, why not hear from the leading man? Over the past few days, Ncuti took to his Instagram and posted his first full statement about take on the role. Suffice it to say, he is over the moon:

Nah the love for The Church on Ruby Road was unreal. My head is slowly coming out of the festive fog and wrapping my head around the fact I am now fully THEE DOCTOR hehe 😏

Thank you Whovians and errbody for welcoming me and Mills @milliegibbo into the Tardis with such open arms and warmth. We feel the love frfr 🥹❤️

But trust 👏🏾 me 👏🏾 we have so many incredible adventures coming for you in May. Russell has cooked up a STORM!!

So far, the thing that we’ve been most excited for with Ncuti and Millie is the sense of fun that is already there. We’re getting a really good feeling that they are enjoying the roles thoroughly, and that has added to the quality of the storytelling. We know that we’ve got a long ways to go until the show is back in May, but we tend to think that it will be worthwhile.

