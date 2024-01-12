Chicago Med season 9 key art highlights longtime stars

The Chicago Med season 9 premiere is coming to NBC in just under a week, and why not celebrate with new key art?

One of the things that is interesting about the network’s strategy entering the season is quite simple: You’re not necessarily seeing the focus on the entirety of the cast. Instead, the network is really just working to zero in on some longtime fan favorites. In the case of the medical drama, it is some of the people who have been there from the beginning. You can see here from left to right Oliver Platt (Dr. Charles), S. Epaetha Merkerson (Goodwin), and Marlyne Barrett (Maggie). These three have been at the forefront of the show for so many years, and we tend to think that they deserve some time in the spotlight.

There is one other thing that is worth noting right now: Platt is an even bigger name than usual right now because of his recurring role on The Bear. Doesn’t it make a lot more sense to throw him into the forefront of everything? We tend to think so.

In general, we know that this is going to be a season of transition with Dr. Halstead gone and with there being some sweeping changes at the hospital. We do tend to think that Chicago Med is used to changes more than almost any other show out there, but there are still a number of things that could throw these characters and the show itself through a loop.

The only thing that we’d say for now is simple this: Get set for more drama! After such a long time off the air amidst the strikes, we do tend to think that everyone involved wants to bring back more of what you love above all else.

