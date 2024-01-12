The Bachelor premiere spoilers: What makes Joey’s night one big?

In a little more than one week’s time, you are going to have a chance to see the premiere of The Bachelor with Joey Graziadei. It may not be the most-anticipated season of the show ever, but we would at least say it’s the most popular in a while. After all, there is a significant case to be made for that at present! It is coming off of a really successful season in The Golden Bachelor, and we do think in general it helps that the show has a lead who is easier to market and was almost the unanimous choice — it feels like it’s been years since we had that, at least for the male-fronted part of the franchise.

While the official The Bachelor synopsis, just released by ABC, does not give away much, it does at least indicate one thing that makes this installment special:

Love awaits 32 extraordinary women – the most to ever arrive at the mansion on night one – as they make “Bachelor” history and prepare to open their hearts to Joey Graziadei. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on and every moment counts on the season premiere.

Do we really need 32 women? We’re not sure that we do, but it is important to remember that a lot of them will be gone early and you probably won’t remember them. Beyond that, remember that we’re probably going to be seeing some total surprises on Bachelor in Paradise as a result, provided that this show does still exist.

We aren’t going to sit here and say that the winner of Joey’s season will be apparent from the first night, but it should be pretty clear that he at least has a couple of standouts. That will work for the time being.

Related – Get some more news on The Bachelor premiere right now, including another extended look at a contestant

What do you think we’re going to see across Joey’s season of The Bachelor?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







