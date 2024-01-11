Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 1/11/23?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? With that, are we also going to get SVU and then also Organized Crime? At this point, it should be abundantly clear to everyone that it’s been a long wait, and we would like to get to the other side of it as soon as humanly possible.

As for if that is going to happen tonight, let’s just say that we’ve got a little bit of good and bad news to share! First, the bad news: You will not have a chance to see the franchise return to NBC in a matter of hours. However, we are very much close to the time in which they will be back! In just one week’s time, you are going to see all three shows back in their typical timeslots. We’re going to see new characters, but also important cases and perhaps a time jump or two. It has been, after all, a substantial amount of time since the seasons concluded in May.

To get a few more details all about what could be coming here, just go ahead and check out the three synopses below…

Law & Order season 23 episode 1, “Freedom of Expression” – In the wake of a murder on campus, the line between free speech and hate speech at a university is examined.

SVU season 25 episode 1, “Tunnel Blind” – As the squad celebrates Rollins and Carisi’s child, another child goes missing in broad daylight.

Organized Crime season 4 episode 1, “Memory Lane” – Stabler must deal with changes at work and home after returning from an undercover assignment.

How many episodes will we be getting this season?

Our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see thirteen, though we do realize that there is no guarantee for that, either. A lot will be dependent on keeping the schedule that has been laid out already.

