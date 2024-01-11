Chicago PD season 11 key art: Who is center stage?

As you prepare to see the Chicago PD season 11 premiere on NBC in just under a week’s time, why not highlight the promo art?

If you look above, you can see Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), Voight (Jason Beghe), and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) front and center along with the message of “welcome home.” We tend to think that this is a reference to the fact that a show like this serves as some sort of TV comfort food for a lot of people out there, and there is a feeling like home that can come from it being on the air for such a substantial period of time.

We do think that it is important that Upton is on the art, especially given that Tracy is leaving at some point by the end of this season. We do think that her story is inevitably going to be front and center, and we are excited to see what that will look like. Will she eventually reunite with Jay Halstead? That’s one question to think about. Beyond that, we have to think a lot about if there is going to be some other personal story that allows us to learn more about the character.

Given that this season is shorter than any other that we’ve seen in a while due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes (or rather, the AMPTP taking a long time to give them a fair deal), we do think that a lot of stories are going to be packed rather tightly in here. If there is one bit of advice we can offer as a result of that, it’s to just be prepared for a lot of twists and turns that are presented in a rather short span of time.

