Hightown season 3 trailer: Is this Jackie’s final chapter

In a little over two weeks from today, you are going to have a chance to see the Hightown season 3 trailer arrive — and yes, it’s a cause to be emotional. Also, this is a chance to be really worried about Jackie all over again.

Today, the folks at Starz unleased a full-length trailer for what lies ahead and based on what we’ve seen so far, it’s clear that there is a lot of stuff that we have to worry about. What does that include? Well, first and foremost, you are going to have a chance to see Monica Raymund’s character encounter something that is vast and deadly — something that we should be very-much aware of in advance. Through this season, she will continue to try and balance out her array of different jobs, but then also her life. Her sobriety is over and she is back to her hard-partying ways. As you would imagine, this could send reverberations through not just her job, but the jobs of everyone around her.

With this being the final season, you better believe that we’re building towards something big … and we mostly just hope that further viewers get on board this show before the end of it. From the get-go Hightown has shown itself to be one of TV’s underappreciated gems, a series full of great acting and powerful writing. It has also featured a fairly unique setting compared to a lot of other shows in the genre.

Now, it is all about trying to stick the landing, and we will have to wait and see what sort of twists and turns come our way between now and whenever the story ends.

You can view the full trailer now for Hightown season 3 over here.

