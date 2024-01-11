Why is The Good Doctor ending at ABC with season 7?

Earlier today, the somewhat surprising news came out that The Good Doctor season 7 is going to be the final one at ABC. So, why is that happening? Why do we have to say goodbye to the medical drama with Freddie Highmore at this point?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that seven seasons is an incredibly long period of time for any show to be on the air in this era — and honestly, this is where it also gets a lot harder for series to stick around. A lot of actors sign six or seven-year contracts after initially joining a show and with that in mind, this is a fitting point to conclude things. If you want to continue after this, it is really dependent on two different factors: Whether the show can keep the main cast, and also whether or not it is affordable. Shows tend to get a lot more expensive around this point.

Also, remember for a moment that ABC does not fully own The Good Doctor internally and at this point, we tend to think that this is another factor. They don’t profit from it solely in the way that they do a show that is owned by an internal studio.

Of course, the slight bit of irony in this news is that months ago, it felt like there was a chance for there to be a franchise with The Good Lawyer getting a chance to be a successful spin-off. However, ABC opted against picking that show up, and we’re starting to think at this point, it was meant to be a replacement more so than something that was meant to air hand in hand.

At this point, we are just grateful there’s a chance to have a fitting end to everything.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor now, including other insight on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Good Doctor season 7 over at ABC?

Are you shocked that this is the final season? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







