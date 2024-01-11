Criminal Record season 1 episode 3: June Lenker’s next move

As we do get ourselves prepared to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 3 on Apple TV+, what will June Lenker do next?

After all, consider for a moment what we saw at the end of episode 2. She saw herself fooled by Daniel Hegarty, who knew for some time that the Hayes Lane caller and Maria, the woman who died falling from the building, were two different people. He strung her along to frustrate her and, potentially, hope that she would give up. That’s not going to happen; Cush Jumbo’s character has clearly established herself to be pretty strong-willed.

So when you consider the sort of person Lenker is, what is she going to do next? We do think that she wants to dig deeper into the Errol Mathis case, realizing that there is a good chance that he is really innocent. However, she also realizes just how smart Daniel truly is. This is why in episode 3, you are going to see her work to try and get closer to Peter Capaldi’s character, perhaps understanding him better along the way. This is a man clearly desperate for respect and, in some twisted way, adoration. We do tend to think that this is the sort of behavior that he responds to — with that in mind, this is what we would say to prepare for over the course of the story ahead.

Beyond just this, though, we also think to keep your eyes on everyone from Errol’s mother to even his attorney. June is likely going to try to slowly give out more information, but she has to be careful. One of the things we’ve realized already is that these people are going to watch her like a hawk.

What do you most want to see from June moving into Criminal Record season 1 episode 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

