Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Why Joey Bada$$ really left

As we prepare for the next episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan later this week, why not discuss the exit of Joey Bada$$ further? We know that losing Unique is still a hard thing to swallow and yet, here we are.

Now, we’ve known for over a week now that the actor / musician loved playing the character so it was hard to see him go. However, as it turns out, there were more than just creative forces at work here. Speaking to TMZ, Joey indicated that his performing schedule made it difficult for him to come back:

“I was very mad. I was upset … Unfortunately, I do have two careers that I’m balancing. So I had to go on tour, and we just kinda couldn’t make it work. So they had to take out Unique. Who knows, though. Maybe we can start a petition or [something] and tell 50 Cent to bring me back.”

Unfortunately, we do think that Unique is gone and won’t be coming back — Joey was an incredible performer but at the same time, we tend to think that a lot of these characters are going to die before the end. There are only a select few people from the OG show who turn up on Raising Kanan, and that is something that we have to be 100% cognizant of in advance here. Having this happen now, and having Unique’s brother Ronnie do the deed, really does set the table for a lot of chaotic stuff as we move forward.

How many more episodes are left?

Well, let’s just say that we are at the halfway point and with that in mind, things are only going to get more crazy from here on out.

What do you think we are going to see on Power Book III: Raising Kanan after the exit of Unique?

