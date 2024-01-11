Hijack season 2 renewal: January 2024 hopes

Is there any chance at all that we are going to get a Hijack season 2 renewal over the course of January 2024? Is that fair to want at all?

There are a handful of different things that we can say and throw out here, but we should start just by saying this: We want nothing more than to see the Idris Elba series back on the air. How can we not? There is a lot of fun stuff that the Apple TV+ series could bring to the table for another chapter. There are just some additional challenges to think about here, with the biggest one being uncertainty as to whether or not there’s another story worth telling.

If this show was set up from the start to be long-form and had a big season 1 cliffhanger, we’d say that there would have been a renewal by now. The strikes have been over for a while, and the first season generated, at least as far as we can tell, some huge viewership.

Because of all this, we think it’s really a great unknown if we get renewal news or not this month. We don’t think an in-demand actor like Elba is desperate, and both he and the production team will continue to take their time figuring out if there is any other story to tell. We understand that it may not be that realistic to throw the character of Sam Nelson into another life-or-death situation but at the same time, how much does that really matter? For the time being, we’d argue that it really doesn’t all that much. The whole idea of this show is to go on a thrill ride and have a good time. So long as that is there, not much else matters.

