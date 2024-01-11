NCIS: Sydney season 1 ratings rise after holiday hiatus

Just in case you need another reminder than NCIS: Sydney is almost certainly going to be renewed for a season 2, we’ve got it!

The ratings from last night’s season 1 episode 6 have come in and officially, we can say that the show has achieved something that it hasn’t all season: Generating a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic! This is the most ad-friendly of measurements, and that has to be something that CBS is happy with. (Remember that a lot of their shows do have a tendency to skew a little bit older.) When it comes to total viewers, we are looking at a live + same-day number of close to 4.9 million, almost equal to the last new episode in December.

So what is CBS waiting for when it comes to announcing an NCIS: Sydney renewal? That’s a good question, especially when you think about the fact they’ve already revealed that there is a prequel coming about Gibbs’ early years and yet, nothing about this. Rest assured we do think that it’s coming and at this point, it is mostly just a matter of trying to figure out the right time and place in order to announce it. We tend to think that it will come out as we get closer to the finale.

Now that we’ve said that, the big question becomes whether or not another season of this show will happen on CBS; or, if they will move it over to Paramount+, where it can become a full-on exclusive there as it was originally meant to. Remember that if they put the Gibbs show on the normal schedule and renew the flagship and/or NCIS: Hawaii, that would bring them to three American shows in this franchise again.

Basically, it is clear at this point that the network has a lot to think about.

