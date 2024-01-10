Echo season 1 finale: Is Wilson Fisk running for Mayor?

The Echo season 1 finale on Disney+ certainly brought a lot to the table, but what stands out the most? Well, let’s just say that the mid-credits scene absolutely does open the door for some other content coming in due time. In particular, think about Daredevil: Born Again.

Are we going to see Fisk actually run for Mayor of New York City? Consider what we saw with him watching the news on his private plane, hearing a discussion about a need for a Mayor with certain (shall we say) characteristics. This could all lead to him running for Mayor and perhaps even getting the job, which would mirror a certain arc from the comics. Given that we also know that Charlie Cox is eventually going to get his own show on the streaming service, all of this feels in line to happen.

Is this a story that could also come about in a possible Echo season 2? You never want to say never, but we tend to think that we are moving more in a Daredevil direction for now. The one thing that we do wish was that there was a better sense of connectivity between this arm of Marvel and also what is happening within the larger Spider-Man universe. We just say this as someone who grew up with the classic 1990’s Saturday morning cartoon, which featured a lot of showdowns between Spidey and Kingpin. We would love for more ways to tie everything together here, but that feels unlikely. At this point, we should just be happy that characters like Echo and Daredevil are getting their due.

Ultimately, we also just have to hope that this new series actually does get a reasonable amount of attention given what feels like a relatively quiet promotional period, let alone the lack of buzz around some other Marvel Cinematic Universe products. Regardless of whatever you feel about The Marvels or Secret Invasion, it feels fair to consider both of them commercial disappointments. The most positive thing the comic-book company has had going for them in a while is Loki season 2.

Related – Is there a chance of an Echo season 2 at some point?

What do you feel overall about the events of the Echo season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







