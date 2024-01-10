The Curse season 1 episode 10 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

As you prepare yourselves to see The Curse season 1 episode 10 on Showtime, let’s go ahead and ask a pretty big question: Is a cliffhanger coming? Should you really prepare for that?

If there is one reason at the moment to expect this, it’s rather simple: Cliffhangers are just what shows like this do the vast majority of the time. There are few things that writers and producers love to do more than to keep you eager to watch more of a show down the road. However, it is also pretty clear that the Emma Stone – Nathan Fielder show is far from your typical one.

As a matter of fact, for the time being we’d go so far as to say the following: We would be shocked if there is some big cliffhanger at the end of the finale. While this has not been billed necessarily as a limited series, it also doesn’t feel like it was explicitly made to be some multi-year thing. We tend to think that the finale is going to tell whatever story that was originally designed and then after that, everyone will see if there is another story.

Also, consider this: The events of the finale could almost negate a season 2 happening altogether. We are not coming into this last chapter thinking that there is going to be closure. There could be a tease for what a season 2 could look like, but we don’t think that it will be anything altogether explicit — or, that you have to keep watching to understand what we had a chance to see this season. In a lot of ways, these events could stand on their own.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

