Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 5: Hephaestus

Tonight on Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 5, we had the arrival of another god into the fold. This time around, we’re talking here all about Hephaestus! As of this was not exciting enough, remember the fact that we’re also talking a little bit more about Timothy Omundson, one of our favorite actors from the past few decades. Whether it is Psych, This Is Us, Galavant, Supernatural, or This Is Us, he’s been incredibly in almost anything. He’s also an inspiration due to his recovery from a major stroke years before.

So what went into casting Timothy for this role? It’s not all that complicated. In a new interview with TV Insider, author and executive producer Rick Riordan had the following to say on the subject:

“I loved [Omundson]. He’s so amazing. He’s such a great person and such a role model … I wouldn’t have necessarily thought, ‘Aha! I know who Hephaestus will be,’ but we did know that it was going to be important to have Hephaestus represent the disabled community because Hephaestus is a disabled god. It was important that we honor that part of who his character is by finding an actor who knows that journey, who knows what that is like.”

While Omundson’s appearance in this week’s episode was not exactly extensive, who knows precisely what the future will hold? There are opportunities to see a number of interesting twists and turns moving forward, whether it be this season or at some other point moving into season 2. While that has not been confirmed as of yet, we do tend to think that it is going to be coming at some point down the road.

For now, this show is building up quite the roster of familiar faces in important roles!

