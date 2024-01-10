Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 6: The casino

There are a few different things that we could say ahead of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 6. So, where do we start? Well, the sensible spot is by noting where we are right now in the story. There are only three episodes left and over the course of it, we tend to think that a lot of stuff will begin to ratchet up in intensity. There is still this largely story that we’re moving towards with Percy and his destiny, but along the way we’re getting these individual stories that feel, at least in some ways, about trials and tribulations.

Despite the Disney+ series being a continuous story, you could also argue that in some ways, it has a little bit of a procedural feel with a story-of-the-week plot thrown in there. Over the course of the next installment (titled “We Take a Zebra to Vegas”), we could see a little bit more of that courtesy of a mysterious, super-strange casino. Just like you would imagine, there is a whole lot going on here than what is immediately clear.

Below, you can check out the full Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more on what’s ahead:

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover must resist the alluring draw of a casino that feels outside of time.

If nothing else, we do think already that this is one of those episodes that is really going to demonstrate further the show’s visual flair, otherwise known as one of the things that they do best. They’ve made the most of the budget and with that, managed to bring a series of books to life that are not always the easiest to adapt, especially when it comes to their overall ambitions.

