Chicago Med season 9 promo: New look at Luke Mitchell!

In just over a week’s time, you will have a chance to see the Chicago Med season 9 premiere arrive on NBC. Want to learn more about it now?

Well, we should start off here by noting that change is, once more, front and center for everything that is coming up. Nick Gehlfuss left the show as Dr. Will Halstead at the end of this past season, which of course leads to further questions about what the show is going to look like moving forward. Enter Dr. Ripley, who is coming on board as a new physician at the hospital. He is played by none other than Luke Mitchell, who has a fantastic number of credits over the years whether it be Blindspot or Agents of SHIELD.

What is most interesting about him at this point is that he and Dr. Charles have a pretty unique history that you could see play out over time. If you head over to the link here, you can get a better sense of it — the two were involved in something a good twenty years ago, back when Ripley was just a kid. He is not the same person he was then, but can Charles get past this? This is one of the things about him — despite all of the work he does in behavioral medicine, he does still carry his fair share of flaws and weaknesses.

Our feeling is that throughout the season, we could see these two clash — but also a handful of other problems at the same time. We saw in the preview for the season that some sort of mass-casualty event is coming. Basically, this will be what ends up putting all hands on deck in a pretty profound way.

