Reacher season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The power of revenge

As you get yourselves prepared to see Reacher season 2 episode 7 on Prime Video in just a matter of days, one thing is top priority: Revenge. In a lot of ways, several of these characters are building towards it. You just have to be prepared.

Consider for a moment what happened at the end of episode 6 with the death of Russo, something that was certainly unplanned. We had hoped that for a good chunk of the season, we’d see him and the entire 110th unscathed, but that was probably a terrible assumption to make. This is a crazy, super-violent world; by virtue of that, there is always potential for a lot of crazy and super-violent things to happen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

Because Reacher now knows with confidence that Russo was a good man who died to protect a lot of people he cared about, that is going to make vengeance perhaps an even larger priority for a lot of these characters … and it was a pretty big priority in the first place. This is going to be arguably the most violent episode that we’ve had a chance to see yet.

Think about it this way — the entire team was already motivated to get answers due to what’s going on with Swan. Is he guilty or not? Beyond just that, the question them becomes if you can get justice for Russo or not. It is 100% another thing that you have to ponder about.

One way or another, go ahead and assume that we’re getting some sort of jaw-dropping end to the story on Thursday night. This will set the stage for the finale and as a result of that, carry over into a third season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Reacher now, including more talk about season 3 and what’s to come

What do you most want to see when it comes to Reacher season 2 episode 7 at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







