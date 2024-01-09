Good Trouble season 5 episode 13: Mariana, Evan clash

Good Trouble season 5 episode 13 is coming to Freeform in just a matter of a week; want more news on what’s to come?

First and foremost, let’s note that the title for the upcoming story is “Hanging by a Moment,” which is really fun for everyone out there who has a certain amount of nostalgia for the Lifehouse hit. There could be some romance over the course of the hour, but also plenty of change and conflict. Given where we are in the series right now, it feels inevitable that you are going to see things move quickly. With this being the final stretch of episodes, no one really has the luxury to sit around and take their time!

Below, you can check out the full Good Trouble season 5 episode 13 synopsis with more information all about what’s coming:

Mariana and Evan butt heads over control of Spekulate. Gael welcomes a new studio tenant. Davia copes with her insecurities after a talented understudy joins the musical. Alice takes her new role seriously, while Malika seeks payback.

By the end of this episode, it’s our hope that we’re going to get a chance to see at least Mariana and Evan get on the same page. Is that a challenge for the two of them? Sure, with the biggest reason for it being that these two are strong-willed people who have gone through their fair share of significant highs and lows. They’re also extremely strong-willed and are going to hold tight to some of their opinions. None of this should come as all that much of a surprise. In the end, we just hope that there are some opportunities for legitimate surprises moving forward — how can we want anything less?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Trouble right now, including more on the show ending

What do you most want to see moving into Good Trouble season 5 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







