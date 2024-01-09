Chicago Fire season 12 episode 2 spoilers: A new legacy

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 2 will be coming close to the end of this month, and this one could be a story about change. Should you be all that shocked by this? We wouldn’t be.

After all, let’s start off here by noting the following: Over the course of the next batch of episodes in general, there could be a handful of significant changes. Brett has a big decision on her future to make, and we say that knowing that Kara Killmer is set to leave at some point this season. Meanwhile, Severide and Stella are going to be back around each other after Taylor Kinney’s absence for the latter part of season 11. There is clearly a lot that they have to sift through, so where is their relationship going to go from here on out?

To better set the stage, we suggest that you check out the Chicago Fire season 12 episode 2 synopsis below (per SpoilerTV) for more news on what lies ahead (with a spoiler warning in regards to the season 11 cliffhanger):

Mouch sets out to change his legacy and nickname; Ritter pushes Herrmann to see a doctor.

Just from reading that alone, it is clear that Mouch survives the near-death experience that he had at the end of last season. Maybe that isn’t a huge surprise to a number of people out there, but we do think that it is still very much noteworthy.

In general, we know that the entire One Chicago franchise is going to be working with fewer episodes than anything that we’ve seen in the past. Our hope as a result of that is simply that the writers do find a way to pack a lot of big moments into a short period of time, and that the series proves to be worth the wait.

