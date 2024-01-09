The Last of Us season 2: Bella Ramsey training for next chapter

Filming for The Last of Us season 2 is going to be kicking off before too long, and that means that everyone involved is getting prepared! We are absolutely excited to see a ton of action and drama moving forward, and of course none other than Bella Ramsey will be at the center of much of it.

So how much is the performer getting prepared? Well, let’s just say that they have already done their part to train for what looks to be one of the more physical arcs for Ellie yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

In a recent post on their Instagram Stories, Ramsey was seen doing a great deal of physical preparation to play Ellie this time around, which will come with its fair share of challenges. We know that The Last Of Us: Part II (the basis for the new season) takes place some time after the first part of the story, and that means a world that is perhaps even more brutal than what we saw the first go-around.

Speaking of physical performers…

Where in the world is Abby? We know that this is still a question that a lot of people out there are eager to get some additional information on moving forward. This is a character who is essential to the next game, and with that, it feels inevitable that something more is going to be announced. In a lot of ways, it almost has to when you think about where the story is looking to go from here on out.

Personally, we do think that the casting will be announced before season 2 starts filming. Otherwise, you do run the risk of it getting leaked on-set and we’re not altogether sure that anyone wants that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Last of Us now, including other information about what could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







