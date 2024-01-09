Found season 1 episode 12 spoilers: Could Sir actually die?

With tomorrow night bringing Found season 1 episode 12 over to NBC, isn’t this the right time to have a refresher on the show? The hiatus has lasted the past few weeks and at this point, we are ready to have our hair standing on end.

After all, consider where things are at present — we’ve only seen the relationship between Gabi and Sir get more and more intense over time as secrets from the past are going to be revealed. Also, we know that in the present, Gabi has made a big decision to bring in Dhan. Is Sir actually going to die? A recent promo may suggest that and yet, at the same time, we’re not all that confident. Remember that the finale is right around the corner, so does it really make a lot of sense to kill a character off before we get to that point? We’re not quite sure.

Now that we’ve spelled all that out, let’s give you the full season 1 episode 12 synopsis below if you have not seen it in a while:

01/09/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : When a confused and battered young woman lands on Zeke’s doorstep and says she was kidnapped and her abductor still has her friends, the team races to put the minimal clues together. Gabi shares devastating news with Dhan. TV-14

If you do also want a reminder…

The Shanola Hampton series has already been renewed for another season! Because of this, you don’t have to sit around and worry about the long-term future. Instead, you can just worry about what is coming up immediately around the bend. Isn’t that a little bit easier? At the very least, we tend to think that it is.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion right now on Found, including more chatter about the finale

Is there anything that you are the most excited to see moving into Found season 1 episode 12?

Do you think we are going to see someone die? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some further updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







