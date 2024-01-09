Magnum PI season 6 hopes: The latest post-season 5 finale

Now that we are five days removed from the Magnum PI season 5 finale, is there a reason to discuss a possible season 6 further?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying this: You could be surprised, all things considered, as there are so many things still out there worth discussing. However, we’re not surprised at all given the passion that the fanbase has! There are still multiple billboards planned for this week, and that part of the campaign is still going strong. We also do not think that it can be forgotten that the show drew some of its best numbers in almost a year for its two-part finale event.

Also, did you know that NBC is actually still promoting the show on its social-media pages? We’re admittedly as shocked as anyone, especially since they promoted it as their “series finale.” We honestly thought after the finale that they would wash their hands of it and move forward — or, potentially, use the page to promote some other stuff instead. That hasn’t happened. This may or may not mean much of anything at the time of this writing, but we do at the very least thing that this is something worth noting.

As we’ve said in the past, the best thing that you can do if you want to see more of the show officially greenlit is create as much positive buzz about it as possible. Try to get some people watching on either Freevee or Peacock, and let’s also hope that a Netflix or Hulu eventually picks up the show in its entirety. The more convenient it is for new viewers, the better.

We still do think that a season 6 is possible and if not that, why not a wrap-up movie to tie together loose ends?

