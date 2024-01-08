Criminal Record season 1 premiere video: Meet Daniel Hegarty

Tomorrow night on Apple TV+ you will have a chance to see the Criminal Record season 1 premiere. Are you ready to know more?

We’re sure that on the surface, it would be easy to describe this show as your typical crime drama-turned murder mystery, but it is actually far more complex than that … and we’re honestly looking forward to getting more into it.

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can get a much larger sneak preview for the first episode as you get a chance to meet Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi), a man who in his off hours, is working as a chauffeur and/or protector. He is asked a number of questions that seem to be quite grating, but we tend to think that the show is actually trying to say something more than this. To be specific, it is trying to give us a message that policing in Britain is not even sustainable as a solo job to some officers — either they need more money elsewhere or they find it a solid addition to their regular work.

What we are going to learn throughout the series is that Hegarty also has quite the checked past. To be specific, this is someone who was involved in an old case that will be brought back to the surface. What happens as a result of that will be one of the most noteworthy things brought up throughout the premiere, and we will see where things head after the fact. This show is going to be dark and gritty at times, but also quite timely at others. The goal is to really bring a lot of interesting content to the table.

