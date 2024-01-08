Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4: Star on Benson, Stabler

Are you ready for the premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 to arrive on NBC? We absolutely are! With that, of course, come more questions. The biggest one is actually quite simple, and it is tied to whether or not we will ever seen Benson and Stabler together.

Is it going to happen? Clearly, the fan base wants it, but at the same time there are some other stumbling blocks that the two are presented with. They’ve had a long history, and there’s also the fact that Stabler went away for so many years and didn’t reach out. We think they can get past all of this, but will they? That is a completely different story.

Nobody is going to say for sure what’s going to happen here with these two, but at least we can present more scoop! With that, check out what actress Danielle Moné Truitt had to say to TV Insider:

“I think Bell, for the most part, minds her own business until she’s brought into something, you know what I’m saying? She knows that Stabler and Benson have this connection. Stabler’s never went in depth with her, but she’s a smart lady, so she kind of figured out like, ‘Okay, they have something going on.’ She just doesn’t want it to get in the way of Stabler’s work, number one, and she cares about Stabler as a friend, so she doesn’t want whatever this is to keep him in a place where he can’t fully actualize joy and who he should be in his life.”

Will we get answers this season?

We hope so, but at the same time, it is obvious that there are a number of other stories that need to be addressed! Add to this the fact that the entire franchise is going to have a shorter season and with that, schedules may be cramped and there could be fewer crossover opportunities. Still, anything is possible…

