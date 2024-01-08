Golden Globes 2024: Jo Koy responds to immediate backlash

While the 2024 Golden Globes had its fair share of memorable moments, none of them came courtesy of host Jo Koy. Starting from his opening monologue he had quite possibly the worst performance we’ve seen from a single awards-show host in well over a decade. We’ve heard comparisons to the James Franco Oscars, but at least he had Anne Hathaway with him! We almost may need to go back to the David Letterman “Uma, Oprah” debacle for something similar to this.

So, what was the problem here? We due think it had a lot to do with Koy only getting the gig a tiny period of time before the show, and then not having a really good grasp on a lot of the nominees. He couldn’t figure out the tone he wanted to nail, and the joke he told towards one of the most high-profile guests (Taylor Swift) fell completely flat.

Speaking to GMA3 this morning (watch here), Koy summed up the experience as an “off night,” while also explaining that his Swift joke was meant more to skewer the NFL for frequently cutting away to her than the pop star itself. It just didn’t come off that way. He also indicated later on that he’s not super-interested in taking on another awards show:

“That’s a tough gig, I’m not going to lie … I love the art of stand up [comedy]. It was cool the opportunity came to me, but hosting is just a beast. That’s about it … I wanted to give a little bit more of me, and I fell a little short. That’s all [I can say].”

Our hope is that moving forward, the Globes either go with a bigger name with more equity to the stars in attendance, or someone who has a longer period of time to really prepare material for the show. It doesn’t just have to be bringing Ricky Gervais or either Amy Poehler / Tina Fey back.

