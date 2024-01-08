Only Murders in the Building season 3: No Golden Globe wins?

We know that Only Murders in the Building season 3 got a lot of love from the Golden Globes, but were there any winners?

Well, we do think that the show 100% had a fighting chance when you consider all of the talent involved this year, whether it be Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and then the addition of Meryl Streep to the mix. It was easy to see any of them manage to pull off a victory … right?

Well, as it turns out, not so much. Martin and Short were overtaken by Jeremy Allen White for The Bear, whereas Ayo Edebiri managed to take it over Gomez. We thought that Meryl would almost be a shoo-in here, but she also lost to Elizabeth Debicki for her role on The Crown.

Do award shows sometimes take Only Murders in the Building for granted? You can argue that, just as you can argue that sometimes, murder-mystery shows in this vein are often snubbed from awards in general. Some of that may be because the case often does generate more attention than any particular performer, and that can make it even harder for them to get attention.

Obviously, the most important thing for a lot of people out there is simply the fact that Only Murders remains so popular and, beyond that, is as strong creatively as ever. Season 3 was, in our opinion, a step up from season 2. Hopefully, season 4 continues the trend, but we are going to be forced to wait for a little while in order to see it. This is a show that will likely take its time over the next several months getting its latest batch of episodes under way.

