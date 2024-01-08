Fire Country season 2 premiere photo teases Bode’s state of mind

The premiere of Fire Country season 2 is a little over a month away, but one thing is already starting to become clear: The state of Max Thieriot’s character of Bode. This is a guy who will be entering this batch of episodes back in prison, and in a spot where it does not appear as though there is a lot of hope.

Is that going to change? That’s the big question mark you have to wonder entering this first episode but for now, not all that much is certain one way or another. Here is what we can say — if you head over to SpoilerTV, you can see at least a small tease all about what lies ahead here. This is a look at how Bode is doing behind bars, and while it doesn’t feel like he’s doing great, he’s trying to find a way to stay afloat. If nothing else, it looks like he’s hitting the gym!

As we do prepare ourselves for the next chapter of the series, we are of course curious if there is a time jump — or beyond just that, who is going to rally together in order to help him in some way. Gabriela is obviously a key candidate given the fact that she seemed to believe Bode wasn’t being entirely truthful at the end of season 1. Meanwhile, we tend to think that she will eventually get some other people on board.

Even with Bode being away from some other characters at the start of Fire Country season 2, we still believe that there will still be some of the same danger — and of course fire — that we have seen from the very beginning. Isn’t this a big part of what the show is known for?

