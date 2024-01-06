Fire Country season 2: Max Thieriot shares intense poster

Are you ready to see the Fire Country season 2 premiere on CBS? Come Friday, February 16, the show is going to be back! There is a lot of good stuff to look forward to, but also reasons for concern. Just think about what we saw at the end of season 1!

For at least the early portion of the new season (if not longer), we imagine that the key question is going to be all about Bode and his future. Is he going to be able to get out of prison? We know that he sacrificed his future for the sake of the greater good and that is obviously admirable. However, who wants to see him in that place forever? We certainly don’t.

In a new post on Instagram, you can see Max Thieriot share a small tease for the season 2 poster, one that features his character Bode with a weathered and worn-down look on his face. This is a guy who has clearly gone through a lot and yet, at the same time, he’s also someone who can’t or shouldn’t give up.

So who is going to help him moving forward? This is one of the good questions to wonder moving into the next batch of episodes. Remember for a moment that Gabriela did not seem to believe what he was saying in the finale and with that, you can make the case that she is the person most likely to help. We want to believe in his parents, but there’s obviously a problem here — they’ve gone through so much with him over the years that clearly, they are afraid to get their hopes up. It is pretty darn easy to understand why!

Hopefully, Bode will be able to begin a chapter before too long but with the world of this show, there are no guarantees…

