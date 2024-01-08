Evil season 4 premiere date: Hopes for January 2024

Is there a chance that news on an Evil season 4 premiere date is actually going to come out in the weeks ahead? There is certainly a case for it at the moment!

How should we start off here? Well, it feels right to note that the Paramount+ series has already started to build up some press over the past week, which is a sign that something more could be coming. Also, remember that the bulk of the show filmed prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike this past summer. Work was formally completed after the fact in December, and it’s really a matter now of 1) getting all the episodes together and then 2) finding the right spot in order to air them.

We do think there’s a pretty good chance we get news on a premiere date this month, with the show starting to spring in either March or April. The timing would at least make a lot of sense, as it would give the aforementioned streaming service some more content while it waits for some of its other high-profile content to return — think the final season of SEAL Team, which recently started up production, and then also season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution. All three of these shows do have one thing in common, as they previously aired on CBS before making the move over to streaming.

As for what we expect on Evil season 4, think more surprises — and then also some disturbing / surprising reveals and storylines. This show, since its move to streaming, has had a great opportunity to push the envelope. We don’t imagine that this is going to be changing in the relatively near future. We just hope we get some more news soon, and that there’s a season 5 coming after the fact.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

