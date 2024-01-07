The Last of Us season 2: Nick Offerman talks future

Last night Nick Offerman won an Emmy at the Creative Arts ceremony for his portrayal of Bill on The Last of Us. Could the show find a way to use him again?

Well, we should start off here by noting that on paper, it feels pretty unlikely that Bill will return — after all, he is dead in the present. We also aren’t sure that we need to see him again based on how beautiful and touching the most-recent appearance was from the character on the show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Now that we’ve said this, is there still a chance at something more? Offerman discussed the possibility (per Deadline), and gave a response that was partly in jest:

“Oh, great question but I would have to ask somebody with a higher pay grade than myself … It certainly has been pitched. I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other. It could be a musical. We’re not short on ideas. We’ll just we’ll see what Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] come up with.”

If you do love The Last of Us, just remember that the second season is going to start filming in the relatively near future, and obviously the focus will continue to be on Joel and Ellie. With that being said, is there still a chance that we could see some sort of flashback episode that is similar to what we saw with Bill and Frank? We wouldn’t rule it out, mostly because it is such a good way to remind everyone of the humanity of this world. Nick’s season 3 episode is widely regarded as one of the best, and it certainly remains pretty darn heartbreaking to watch back.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Last of Us now, including what else could be coming

What do you want to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







