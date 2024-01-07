True Detective season 4: Jodie Foster speaks out before premiere

In just one week’s time, you are going to have a chance to check out the True Detective season 4 premiere on HBO. Want to learn a little bit more about it?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here is that we’re looking at a series that has a lot of expectations. It is trying to live up to a pedigree that started back in season 1, and has produced a little bit of mixed results ever since. We want the new season to be great, but are we confident about it? Hardly.

Today, Jodie Foster appeared on a brand-new segment on CBS Sunday Morning to discuss the show and the career, and you can watch it now over at the link here. While there are no major spoilers sprinkled in here for what lies ahead, Foster does describe the experience of shooting this particular show, noting that working on it was even colder than you would think while watching — which is really saying something. She even indicated that at times, it was hard to get her mouth to move! (The series is set in Alaska, but the cast and crew filmed in Iceland.)

Foster also comments in here that she did not anticipate being able to act as much this late in her career and in general, we anticipate that this is going to be a tour de force performance from her. Why would we expect anything less? She is one of the best performers out there and we tend to think there are going to be opportunities to see a number of different twists and turns along the way. We just hope that you’re ready…

What do you most want to see moving into True Detective season 4, especially from Jodie Foster?

