Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 1/7/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We don’t blame you if you’re eager for more of the show now, especially when you think about the fact we’re now into a new year.

While we’d love to sit here and have some fantastic news for you about a new episode airing, we can’t quite do that. There is no installment of the late-night show yet and, presumably, we will be waiting a little while longer. Traditionally Oliver returns with new episodes and segments a week or so after the Super Bowl, and we anticipate the same thing here.

Why this point? Well, in general it has a lot to do about making sure Last Week Tonight does not get overshadowed by sports and/or awards shows, which tend to dominate a certain chunk of January and early February. We also do think it’s a good thing that there is a measure of stability here, and we don’t think that there is much of a reason for anything to change in that respect.

Whenever the show does come back (there is no official premiere date yet), we think it is a pretty foregone conclusion that the main focus will be something that is rather unpredictable. It could be about a newsworthy event from the past several weeks, or it could be something that is a little bit more evergreen. We know that this show does love to do those a lot of the time because it allows them to live longer after the fact on social media.

So long as the humor and content is there, we know that we’ll be happy at the end of the day. The hard part is simply a measure of having to sit around and wait for it to return at this point, even with last season airing a little bit later than usual.

What do you most want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it returns?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







