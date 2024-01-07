Echo season 1: New preview hints at Daredevil continuity

In just a matter of days we’re going to have a chance to see the Echo season 1 premiere over on Disney+. Even if it is only five episodes long, we more than anticipate that a lot of exciting stuff will be shown off.

Just in case you actually aren’t that familiar with the series yet, let’s start off by handing over the official logline:

Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Now, here is where things could get all the more exciting for a lot of viewers out there who are familiar with the Marvel shows on Netflix. As you may know already, both Daredevil and Kingpin will be a part of this series. Meanwhile, if you head over to this link, you can see a Kingpin featurette that actually features some of Vincent D’Onofrio from the Daredevil show. While we’ve known for a while that there would be some relative continuity with the Netflix-verse and the MCU, this brings it a little bit closer.

Will there still be a few changes? Absolutely, as we do think the “new” Kingpin is a little more over-the-top physically. However, his presence here should feel familiar to everyone who watched the Netflix show, and we are still hoping that there will be a chance to learn more about some other characters like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage in due time. Even if they don’t seem to be a part of any immediate plans, we know they are out there and that is a cause for some excitement alone.

