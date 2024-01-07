Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date: January hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to learn a little something more about Mayor of Kingstown season 3 over the course of January? Make no mistake, we want it — the question just becomes whether or not we’re going to have an opportunity to see it anytime soon.

As we dive further into this article now, let’s just say that we have both good and bad news.

So where should we start? We don’t want to be overly negative here, so let’s begin by sharing something that should make a lot of people happy. Filming is about to kick off over the course of the coming days! Jeremy Renner, Emma Laird, and the rest of the cast are going to be back at it, and we know that Renner in particular is eager to get back to acting after the near-fatal snowplow accident a little over a year ago.

Now as for when the third season is going to premiere, this is where you should still exercise a certain degree of patience. While it would be great to see it back on the air sooner rather than later, it will take months for Mayor of Kingstown season 3 to film. After that happens, we’ll have a better chance to see what Paramount+ wants to do. Our feeling at present is that the show is going to be able to air as early as the summer, provided that everything is wrapped on set within the matter of the next few months. This is not necessarily a series that takes a lot of time to film.

Of course, the most important thing right now is that everyone takes the time necessary in order to get the story right. Given the quality of the first two batches of episodes, the last thing anyone should want is for it to feel rushed.

