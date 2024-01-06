Shrinking season 2 premiere date: January hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something substantial about Shrinking season 2 over the course of January? We may want it, but that doesn’t mean that we are going to get it anytime soon.

At the very least here, though, we can share some good news: Production is underway! It first started late last year following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, and we tend to think that over the next several weeks Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, and the rest of the cast are going to keep going strong. This is a show trying to tackle a lot of meaningful subjects (in addition to making us laugh), so we don’t think that they are really going to rush all that much along.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s go ahead and get to what we could actually learn this month, since we’re certainly not going to learn a premiere date! (Our hope there is that it will be back in the summer.) At the moment, our sentiment is that there could be a casting update or two, mostly due to the fact that this show has to give us something more in that department at some point soon … right? We’d love to be able to get a better sense of who could be joining Jimmy’s world, since we tend to think that a new face or two is inevitable.

As for the story, we do tend to think that this will be a bit more under-the-radar for a while and for good reason. Just remember that season 1 ended in a pretty shocking fashion with Grace killing her husband — also, there is a pretty big subplot for Jimmy and Gaby that could venture more into the forefront now.

