Blue Bloods season 14: The latest Donnie Wahlberg dinner tease

As Blue Bloods season 14 continues production in New York City, we’re happy to have yet another look at something important: Family dinner. After all, this is one of the most integral elements of the CBS show! Where would we be without it?

Well, it is abundantly clear at this point that the cast realize how special these are, especially those who have been there since the beginning. In a new post on Instagram, you can see Donnie Wahlberg sharing one look at the latest family dinner, where a number of your favorites are present. We’ve already seen in another tease that Joe Hill is going to be present for at least one of the dinners this season, and we hope that at some point we’ll have a chance to see Nicky, as well.

Will anything be different about these dinners this time around? We hope so, mostly because of the fact that we are building towards a series finale. We don’t expect any fundamental shifts, but we do tend to think there could be questions all season long about what the future holds for all of the Reagans. Will they all stay in New York forever? Will Frank retire? The easiest way for the show to end would be Tom Selleck’s character stepping down and one of his children being put on the path to be Commissioner someday. Of course, to us personally it would be more interesting if someone in the Dream Team gets the role for a little while since they know the challenges of the job. Are they qualified? Who really is right now out of the people we know?

Also, we are curious to learn if we are going to see a spin-off set up here — we are still intrigued about the possibility of one with Joe Hill, who could go just about anywhere…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods now, including other teases about the premiere

What excites you the most about Blue Bloods season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







