Minx canceled at Starz; no season 3 coming

Weeks after Jake Johnson predicted the end was near for Minx, it is now official.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Starz has officially canceled the series, which originally started its run on what was then HBO Max before getting canceled there. The performance seems to have not been strong enough to give the comedy another chance, which is a shame given that there were certainly more stories that could’ve been told.

As for whether or not a season 3 is likely somewhere else, we wouldn’t count on it. After all, the show was quite lucky to have the two kicks at the can that they were. If this was a different TV climate, there is a chance that things could have been at least a little bit different. Unfortunately, this is a time now where a lot of programmers are cutting costs on the extreme and with Starz in particular, they seem to be altering their genre focus for at least the time being.

With this show heading off to the TV graveyard, obviously our hope is that Johnson and the rest of the cast eventually land themselves some other parts. For us personally, our hope is that there’s going to be a great opportunity coming up to see him doing some other things that allow him to stretch his wings more and more as a performer. Wouldn’t it be fun to see him tackle a series drama or an action thriller? Ophelia Lovibond has also made some pretty interesting choices over time and we would love to see that in the weeks and months ahead.

If there is one thing we can say about the timing of this news, it is that it will allow everyone opportunities to navigate over to some other projects over the weeks and months to come.

Related – See more of what Johnson had to say about the potential end of Minx

What do you think about Minx being canceled over at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







