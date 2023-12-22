Minx season 3 renewal unlikely at Starz; actor’s concern

We have been waiting for a long time now to see whether or not Minx would be getting a third season over at Starz. Is there good news? At the moment, not so much, and one of the show’s stars is getting more and more pessimistic.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, star Jake Johnson expressed why he doesn’t feel optimistic at the moment:

“[I haven’t heard anything], but by evidence of me cutting my hair short … I don’t [expect a renewal].

“I think the move to Starz, I think HBO kind of doing their HBO thing, or HBO Max, whatever it’s called now, I think that was brutal for [the show] … Then, I think the strike coming out right as we were trying to promote it…My guess is you can’t beat something up that many times and keep going.”

Ultimately, Johnson sets this up in a pretty reasonable way. It is incredibly hard for any show to try and ensure that it can keep going when there is not all that much of a mechanism to try and get the word out there. It got lost in the shuffle over at what was then HBO Max and from then, it got lost over at Starz, which has already cut a lot of programming over the past several months.

Sure, we do think that there is still a tiny chance that the series could come back for more, largely for one simple reason — you never know what’s going to be happening within the world of TV! If someone does believe in a property like this, they can find a way to keep it going.

Given the amount of time that has passed after the season 2 finale already, we do understand why Johnson is concerned.

